March for Babies kickoff event starts fundraising campaign

The annual March for Babies event kicked off Thursday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

“Today we’re all getting together and just kind of having a pep rally and getting excited about the campaign in the next couple of months,” Executive Director for Northeast and Central Arkansas March of Dimes Rachel Guerin said.

Guerin said this event is particularly important in Region 8 due to the area having a high pre-term birth rate.

“We have a D on our prematurity report card for the state of Arkansas and in Northeast Arkansas, one in 10 babies are being born prematurely," Guerin said.

During the event Thursday, corporate fundraising teams and sponsors got all of the information and materials they need to raise money for the event.

“This is incredibly important to the mission of the March of Dimes to spread awareness and raise funds to invest in research programs to help our mission,” Guerin said. “And our goal is to raise $150,000 and all these wonderful people will help us get there.”

So far, they have more than $29,000 toward that goal.

The March for Babies will be April 29 in downtown Jonesboro.

You can find out more about how to participate, donate, and raise money at the March for Dimes website.

