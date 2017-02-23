Animal shelters provide help for another shelter

An area animal shelter has seen an uptick in the number of animals in their shelter, and multiple shelters are providing their resources to benefit the animals.

The Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge recently had 20 different dogs, with two to three dogs in each pen. Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers, or TAPS, Friends of Pocahontas Animal Control, and A Love For Animals in Jonesboro are among several shelters that have worked to help the Jumpstart shelter.

Brittany Smithson, with TAPS, said she learned that 10 dogs had to be euthanized due to a lack of space. Now, they have moved some of the dogs to different pounds and even some to a different state, giving them a little more time to live.

"I mean you are going to get more done as a rescue if you are willing to help other people out and other people are willing to help you out. It is definitely not a one team one man show, it takes a village to save one dog," Smithson said.

Smithson said TAPS and FOPAC have moved nearly a dozen dogs from Jumpstart to make space, but noted the more responsible pet owners are, the less likely dogs can be in pounds or on the street.

