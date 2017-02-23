Former substitute teacher accused of rape acquitted

According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Caraway woman accused of raping a 13-year-old boy was acquitted Thursday.

Latasha Schoolfield was accused of raping the child at her home and a Jonesboro hotel, authorities said, noting she also reportedly exchanged nude images with the boy.

The jury was selected Wednesday to hear the case in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android