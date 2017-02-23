Man arrested in burglary, theft cases

The search for a man wanted in a series of burglaries ended Thursday night in Baxter County.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, Travis Wayde Smith was arrested in the Midway area, several days after deputies began looking for him.

Montgomery said deputies got a lead on Smith's whereabouts, tracing him to a residence on Foster Drive in Midway.

"After officers arrived, Travis Smith fled out the back door and ran into the woods behind the home. Officers from several agencies responded to the vicinity to contain Smith until tracking dogs could arrive," Montgomery said. "After its arrival, the canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Correction – North Central Unit tracked Smith through the woods for approximately one hour and was able to apprehend him near Capewood Lane at approximately 6:36 p.m."

Smith had been sought in connection with the burglaries at Fred's Fish House and the J&J Convenience Store in Baxter County.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an instrument of crime, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, and fleeing, Montgomery said, noting authorities in Fulton County, Ozark County, Mo., and the state of Oklahoma have also placed holds on Smith.

The investigation is ongoing.

