Local chamber asking people to be careful with info

Batesville chamber officials said Thursday that a company is trying to impersonate them and receive financial information from residents.

Chamber CEO Crystal Johnson said members from an unknown website has called Batesville residents and gotten their credit card information. Johnson said she has filed a complaint and that the company is in no way affiliated with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

If you hear or see any suspicious behavior from the group or any others, you can call the chamber office.

