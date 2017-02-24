Man arrested for shooting at vehicle

A Caruthersville man could face numerous charges after shooting at a vehicle.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday on the 1500-block of Vest Avenue.

A man told officers that another man shot at his vehicle and struck it with a bullet.

According to police, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect.

Police identified the man as a 22-year-old from Caruthersville but did not release his name.

He is in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

According to a news release, the man could face formal charges for assault first degree or attempt, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle first degree.

