Woman acquitted of rape arrested on another rape charge

Hours after being acquitted of rape charges in Jonesboro, a former substitute teacher found herself back in jail for the same charge.

Latasha Schoolfield was arrested Thursday night after being acquitted the same day.

According to Justin Roland with Craighead County Sheriff's Office, there were two charges of rape against Schoolfield in two separate jurisdictions.

Schoolfield's acquittal comes from the count of rape against her that took place in a hotel in Jonesboro.

But Roland says CCSO had an active warrant for the rape charge out of the Caraway jurisdiction.

Schoolfield has a court date scheduled for Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Online records show she was released from Craighead County Detention Center early Friday morning.

Court documents show the 13-year-old victim told investigators he and Schoolfield had sex three to four times at his home in Caraway.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android