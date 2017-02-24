2 women face 17 counts of forgery after suspicious spending found

Two women are facing numerous charges after an investigation into suspicious activity on another woman's account.

According to court documents from Randolph County, Taria J. Weeks, 43, and Teresa K. Weeks, 51, both of Pocahontas each face 17 counts of forgery.

The investigation started by the Pocahontas Police Department on Feb. 6 after a woman told police someone had gained access to her savings account at Southern Bank in Poplar Bluff, MO.

Police learned from the bank that about 18 checks were forged for over $5,800. One check for $2,000 was written to an auto dealer in Walnut Ridge to get a vehicle out of repossession.

All of the checks were written out in a man's name.

Police spoke with the man who said Taria and Teresa Weeks asked him to use his account to cash the checks because "they were having problems cashing them."

The man said the women gave him $400 for his trouble, according to the arrest warrant.

He said the checks were filled out when he received them from the women. He wrote his name in the "Pay to the Order of" line and also signed the back of the checks. A bank in Walnut Ridge and Paragould has video of the man cashing the checks.

The owner of the auto dealer also has video of the women entering his business to fill out paperwork to get a vehicle out of repossession. They also paid him with the $2,000 check involved in the forgery case.

Court documents did not show the man who signed the checks was charged with a crime.

