ASP: Juvenile suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Arkansas State Police has released more information concerning an officer-involved shooting in Osceola.

According to ASP, the Osceola Police Department responded to a robbery call at the Shell gas station, 4610 West Keiser St., around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Three juveniles were involved in the incident.

Folando Jones works as a maintenance man at the Shell station. He said the victim was another employee at the station. Jones said he saw the incident unfold.

“When he got robbed, they brought him out here to the ATM to withdraw money,” Jones said

One suspect was trying to get into a vehicle not belonging to him in the parking lot. "One of the officers attempted to remove the juvenile from the vehicle and discharged their weapon, striking the subject," according to ASP.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Memphis. The juvenile’s parents told Region 8 News the boy is expected to be okay.

Another suspect was arrested, while the third ran from the scene. Police are still looking for that suspect as of Friday morning. However, no description has been released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

ASP did not release any names.

Osceola Police Chief David Gladden said the female officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He is not releasing her name at this time.

After ASP completes their investigation, the findings will be sent to the Mississippi County prosecuting attorney for consideration.

We will have more information as this story develops.

