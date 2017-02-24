EAST students mapping out cemetery

Students with the Nettleton Junior High School EAST lab are helping the City of Jonesboro keep better records of an old cemetery.

According to EAST instructor Kerry Eliason, her students are mapping out the City Cemetery, located by St. Bernards Medical Center on Matthews Avenue.

It is the oldest cemetery in town and Eliason said they do not have records of many of the people buried there.

Her six students are taking pictures of each plot and writing down any details about the person found on the headstone.

She said it will take them several days to gather all of the information in the cemetery then they will compile it for the city.

Eliason said this will help when people call to try and find out if any family members are buried in the cemetery.

