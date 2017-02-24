Paragould man accused of growing, selling 'shrooms'

Paragould police arrested a man Friday for growing and then selling “shrooms” to undercover officers.

Johnathan R. Slayton, 30, faces three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

He’s accused of selling psilocybin mushrooms, as well as marijuana, on three occasions to undercover officers, according to a news release from the Paragould Police Department.

On Friday, officers with the Street Crimes Unit searched his home in the 600-block of South Third Street and reportedly seized over 300 grams of marijuana and 180 grams of processed and packaged “shrooms.” They also found a quarter gram of methamphetamine and more than two grams of hydrocodone, the release said.

They also found a manufacturing grow operation with more than 200 grams psilocybin mushrooms, the report said.

Slayton remains in the Greene County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android