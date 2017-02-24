Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of woman

A Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Friday morning to manslaughter after making a plea deal with the state, according to court documents.

Kent Lacey, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Lacey also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

Lacey was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was given credit for spending 312 days in jail.

Lacey was arrested for the murder of 25-year old Iesha Hicks, who was found shot outside an apartment in the 4000 block of East Nettleton Avenue.

A previous news released stated that Lacey was arrested after an ongoing dispute between the two. Hicks’ body was found outside of Lacey’s apartment.

