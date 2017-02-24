A Better Region 8: E-cigs risks

There are a few phrases every parent has heard from their teenagers: "Everyone's doing it." "My best friend’s parents let them do it." And "Stop being over protective."

These days when it comes to nicotine-related products, more parents are hearing the words: "Vaping is better than smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco."

The problem with that is e-cigs can be dangerous and pose health risks, especially for teens.

A report released by the U.S. Surgeon General details the 900% growth rate of e-cig use among high school students between 2011-2015.

We have to make sure our kids know that even though others are doing it, that doesn't mean there are no risks and that nicotine is addictive in any form.

Watch journalist Symphonie Privett's special report Monday night on Region 8 News at 10. She talks to the professionals and outlines the unique risks of e-cigs especially for people under 25.

If you're an adult, and you know the risks and you want to vape, I say go for it.

But informing parents and teens of the risks so that quality decisions can be made makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

