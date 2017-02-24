Aquatic center to offer training for lifeguards

The Pocahontas Aquatic Center will soon offer lifeguard training.

According to the director, Sarah Dunlap, she and her assistant went to a 3-day training in Jacksonville and will soon be certifying others.

"We had done some in-house training prior and after talking to the Mayor we decided it would be better for our community if we got trained with The Red Cross," said Dunlap.

She said the training will also help the center for employment purposes.

"If something happens and we have a turnover, we can train in-house now," she said.

She said the center will begin offering classes in April.

"We want to do it every month, we have to have five people minimum, after five are signed up we can actually hold the class," she said.

Dunlap said the center also received the Blue and You grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"It was $10,500 and that has given us enough money to purchase all the training materials that we needed," she said.

Dunlap said not only will they offer training in the community they will also travel and train upon request.

The training will cost $150 per person and anyone wanting to attend can contact the aquatic center at (870) 202-2522.

