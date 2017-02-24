Students donate nearly $900 to animal control

Brookland Elementary students donated a large check to Jonesboro Animal Control Friday.

This is the second year Kindergarten through second grade students have raised money for the organization.

“Well we brought a big ole’ check for Heaven knows how much money,” student Reid Wheeler said.

That check was actually for $877. The students gathered all of that by bringing in spare change.

“Well we heard about the need one day in the gym, at the morning meeting, so we started collecting the money and that’s why we’re here,” Reid said.

Last year’s donation allowed animal control to build some new fencing at the facility.

Sergeant Larry Rogers said the money this year will also be used to build more fences, which they have been taking donations for.

