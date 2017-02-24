Sheriff's office says woman sees video of her rape

A Stone County man has been arrested for raping a woman and filming the encounter, according to a news release from Sheriff Lance Bonds.

According to Bonds, a woman filed a report on Feb. 2, 2017 with the sheriff’s office. She stated that she had been beaten by Matthew Ming, 37, of Clarksville earlier that afternoon.

The victim told investigators that she went to a camper at the Sylamore Creek Campground to speak with Ming. When she arrived, “she saw a video playing in the camper”, according to the news release.

“The video depicted the victim unconscious while Ming performed sexual intercourse with the victim,” the release stated. “The victim confronted Ming about the video showing her being raped while she was unconscious.”

Deputies arrested Ming on charges of rape, video voyeurism, second-degree sexual assault, introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and violations of a protection order.

Ming is being held in the Stone County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation remains open.

