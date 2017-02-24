Attorney general asks governor to set execution dates

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Friday released a series of letters, asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to set execution dates for eight individuals who are on death row and who have “exhausted all appeals”.

In the letters, Rutledge stated that executions may resume in the state of Arkansas. She is requesting the governor to set execution dates so “the families of the victims will see justice carried out for those who committed heinous crimes against their loved ones.”

One case in Region 8 is out of White County, where a jury convicted Jack Harold Jones of capital murder in the death of Mary Phillips. Jones conviction came in the mid-1990s.

Below are copies of the letters from Rutledge:

Rutledge said Jones was one of several inmates on death row who challenged the state's execution methods and lethal injection procedures.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android