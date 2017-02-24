A-State sorority donates food from canceled formal

The Arkansas State University Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority had to cancel their annual formal Friday night because of the ban on Greek life social events.

The event is rescheduled for April, but the nonrefundable food was already paid for and delivered to the venue in Memphis.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, they found a good use for it.

“So we’re really excited to donate all of the food that was going to be eaten tonight at formal, it’s about $5,000 worth of food to feed 300 people,” sorority member Claudia Raffo said. “We’re really excited to donate it to City Youth Ministries.”

Alpha Gamma Delta is actually changing their philanthropy at the end of the semester to fighting hunger, so this was a good way for them to get started doing that.

“One of our advisers, Denise Snyder, has always been talking about how much help they need and so we were fortunate enough to find a local charity who really needed the help,” Raffo said.

She said they have several members who regularly volunteer at City Youth.

