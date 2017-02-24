Pocahontas school district plans for new elementary school

The Pocahontas School District is looking to build a new elementary school.

The school has applied for grant funding and will find out if they are approved in May of 2018.

"We've applied for partnership funding for a new K-4 elementary," said superintendent, Daryl Blaxton. "This was part of our ten-year facilities plan update."

Blaxton said the need for the new elementary school is two-fold.

"We've got economic growth occurring in the community which is good," he said. "Along with that, we had some enrollment projections conducted."

He said the school was originally expected to lose about 200 students, but new projections show a growth of 200 to 500 students.

"That in conjunction with the age of our existing campuses, the elementary is getting close to 60 years old," he said.

He said the funding is a key piece in being able to move forward with the project.

"We're anxiously awaiting what that partnership funding is going to look like," Blaxton said. "We're hopeful that funding will be there."

He said the school board purchased a piece of land 14 years ago, and that will be the site of the new campus.

"We own 51 acres a half-mile west and that would be the site of the new campus," Blaxton said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android