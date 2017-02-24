Deer visits students during recess

Students at St. Paul Catholic School have a special visitor almost every day near the playground.

A deer who the kids call "Blue" allows them to get up close and personal.

"He kind of just follows us," said 5th grader Reagan Thielemier.

The students said Blue actually followed a teacher home one day but then showed back up at the playground.

"Normally deer would be scared of you and run away, but he'll stay there," said 5th grader, Clay Liebhaber.

The students said they often pet the deer and feed him and that he reminds them of a dog.

"It always wants to play, it doesn't want to hurt you," said 5th-grade student Alex Smith.

"It's very curious, " said Jayce Tilley, a 5th-grade student. "I think it comes at us to play or out of curiosity to find out who we are and what we are."

The kids said they are never worried that the deer may attack and hope Blue will stick around for the next school year.

