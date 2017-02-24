Mardi Gras comes to Jonesboro

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School pledges to bring a spiritual and educational experience to the children of the community. (Source: Blessed Sacrament Catholic School)

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is Tuesday, Feb. 28, but a local fundraiser to benefit a private Region 8 school will beat NOLA to the punch.

Bursts of green, yellow, and purple decorations will fill St. Bernards Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25 for the 17th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration to benefit Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

“It’s very fun! I love it,” Erika Brodell, one of the organizers of the event said. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year.”

Brodell explained that she has been attending the event for 15 years now.

“We always have Cajun food,” Brodell said. “We’ll have Cajun chicken and shrimp. Usually bread pudding.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $145 per couple.

Mardi Gras is the main fundraiser to support and promote the advancement of Christian education at the private school. The annual Mardi Gras event helps to fund scholarships, technology expansion, and new curriculum opportunities.

“The way this benefits the school is that the money goes back to the general operating fund and it also goes to the endowment fund, which helps scholarships,” said Brodell.

There will be a Mardi Gras Parade honoring the 2017 King and Queen, Anthony and Ashley Ditta.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School currently has 108 students enrolled in Pre-K through 6th grade. The school is located at 1105 E. Highland Drive.

“We’re on Highland on our new property now, where the new church will be built, and it’s really nice,” Brodell said. “We have all kinds of high-tech things for kids. Lots of technology and classes. We usually have about 20 per class.”

