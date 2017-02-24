Dead bat at Arkansas high school tests positive for rabies

BRYANT, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas health officials say a dead bat found at Bryant High School tested positive for rabies.

School officials told reporters that one student came near the bat, but the student's parents said their child did not touch it.

School Principal Todd Edwards says in a letter to parents that if their children "may have handled, touched, or been bitten or scratched by the bat" they should contact the school or the Arkansas state veterinarian.

School officials said bats are a known problem in a building at the school and efforts are underway to remove them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.