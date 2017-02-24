School raises thousands to honor student at St. Jude

A Region 8 school raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Weiner Elementary School posted to Facebook that they raised $9,000 in honor of third-grader Carlee Little, who is also a patient at St. Jude.

The school raised the money through their Read-a-Thon event and a telethon they held.

They added the 6th grade class won the prize for raising the most money.

The school thanked everyone who helped out in the fundraising event.

