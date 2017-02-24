Animal shelter remodels after overcrowding

After the Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge had got some help with their overcrowding issue, they said they plan to remodel to make life more comfortable for their rescues.

Manager Nick Troutman said they recently got a donation of cages for the shelter.

He said the cages will be used to split up their dogs, so they don’t have to have multiple dogs in one pen.

Troutman said they also plan to renovate the gates and some other cages at the shelter, once they get more materials.

“You know it is a lot better if we can have single cages and we just haven’t had that opportunity to do because we have had them all full,” Troutman said. “We have had so many dogs overwhelm us, we didn’t know what to do. They would just keep coming in left and right.”

Troutman said at one time, they had 37 dogs, an amount they are not prepared to handle.

With the help of the other Region 8 rescues, several of their dogs were moved, leaving behind extra space.

Troutman said he now plans to set a cap on the number of dogs they can get to prevent them from ever getting overwhelmed again.

