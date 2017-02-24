Bono street to undergo construction

One busy street in Bono is about to go under construction.

College Street, according to Bono Mayor Danny Shaw, is one of the most heavily traveled streets in the city and is in need of work.

The street is narrow and instead of sidewalks on either side, there are ditches that openly display city drainage.

With the help of $640,000 in grants that Bono has received over the past two years, the city plans on having the first phase of renovations done by summer.

According to Shaw, the city is looking forward to adding sidewalks to both sides of College Street so that the road might be safer for pedestrians.

“I just think it is a project people are anxious to get underway,” said Shaw. “There is not any way to explain it… how wonderful that is going to be when it does come about.”

Shaw said the city is now waiting on the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department for the okay so that Bono can begin the bidding process.

