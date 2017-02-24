Jonesboro community taking back their neighborhood

One Jonesboro community is saying "Enough is Enough" to the crime in their neighborhood.

According to Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman with the Fisher Street Community in Action, they have seen many illegal activities taking place along Fisher Street, so they reached out to the Jonesboro Police Department to help take back their neighborhood.

“There are things that we need to address in our neighborhood,” said Coleman. “The drugs, thefts and illegal activities need to stop.”

Chief Rick Elliot with the Jonesboro Police Department said his officers met with community members to come up with a plan to combat issues.

“We want to put a suppression on the crime and illegal activities taking place so we got an event set up March 18 at the Fisher Street United Methodist Church,” said Elliott. “Early that morning will be a community cleanup where we come together and clean up the trash and debris in the road and then around noon, we will have an extravaganza. We will cook hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Elliott said having that interaction with law enforcement is always needed in any community.

“We hope this starts something new for other parts of Jonesboro,” said Elliott. “I've always said that policing is not a spectator sport. It takes the community getting involved in making the community a better and safer place.”

Coleman also agreed, saying he would like to see this event bring the community out to interact with each other as well.

“Jonesboro is growing,” said Coleman. “We don’t want to be the one neighborhood left behind. Many things are happening in this neighborhood, and we are so diverse now. We just want to be a decent place to live just like many areas in Jonesboro.”

The “Enough is Enough” community cleanup will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the extravaganza will start around 12:30 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

