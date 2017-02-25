Missouri man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Butler County man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Timothy Anderson was driving his 1992 Ford F150 southbound around 2:40 p.m. on County Road 465 west of Poplar Bluff when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment and a tree.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, Anderson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

