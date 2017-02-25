A-State Women’s Basketball drops home finale to Georgia Southern, Fowler scores career-high 27

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team got a career-high 27 points from guard Brittany Fowler, playing the final home game of her career on the Red Wolves’ Senior Day, but Georgia Southern put together a second-half comeback to claim an 84-76 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

The Red Wolves concluded their home schedule with a 5-7 record at the Convocation Center, while they saw their overall and league records move to 6-22 and 4-12, respectively. Georgia Southern improved to 13-15 overall and 9-8 in Sun Belt action.

Fowler’s 27 points were the second most by an A-State player this season, and she was joined in double figures by freshman guard Jada Ford with 18 points. Fowler connected on a career-best seven three pointers to tie the fourth most in school history, while Ford scored at least 13 points for the second consecutive game after missing the previous 10 with an injury.

Georgia Southern was led by three players reaching double digits, including Patrice Butler with a game-high 28 points. Angel McGowan added 18 for the Eagles, and Alexis Brown scored 15.

Although A-State posted a higher field goal percentage, .472 to .418, and made 13 three pointers that tied the fourth most in school history, Georgia Southern outrebounded the Red Wolves 39-29 and committed seven fewer turnovers, 11 to 18. The Eagles scored 25 points off the Arkansas State’s miscues and posted 16 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds.

How It Happened (First Half):

Arkansas State fell behind 11-5 over the game’s first four minutes, but Fowler, who scored the Red Wolves’ first eight points, began a 14-0 run with her second three at the 6:07 mark. The run led to a 19-11 A-State advantage, its largest of the game, with 57 seconds left in the opening period, which closed with the Red Wolves ahead 19-13.

The Eagles were able to pull even 20-20 just over three minutes into the second period, but Fowler hit another three 34 second later to put the Red Wolves on top for the remainder of the half. A-State’s lead reached as much as six points three times over the last five minutes of the second period before taking a 37-33 advantage into the break.

How It Happened (Second Half):

Fowler began the third period with another trey to put the Red Wolves on top 40-33, but Georgia Southern responded with a 7-0 run to give the game its fourth tie at 40-40. A-State took the lead back, 44-40, but the Eagles closed out the period’s final 6:10 with an 18-4 run to take a 58-48 lead.

Georgia Southern’s lead swelled to 62-48 just over one minute into the fourth period, and it led 69-57 with 5:23 remaining. Back-to-back three’s by Peyton Tennison and Fowler and a layup by Lauren Bradshaw pulled the Red Wolves back to within 69-65 at the 3:50 mark.

Following a Georgia Southern timeout, the Eagles went on a 7-0 run to push their lead back to double-figures at 76-65. Fowler made her final two shots from beyond the arc on back-to-back possessions, bringing the score to 76-71 with 1:23 to go, but the Red Wolves couldn’t get any closer.

Boyer Says:

“We did a lot of good things in the first half on both ends of the court. Offensively we had only seen one time in conference games where they had gotten out of zone and we were able to get them out of it in the first half and we did a good job of executing what we wanted to get done.”

“We had a decent start to the second half but then we started turning the ball over again and just started making careless plays and turned it over 12 times in the second half and when we started making those turnovers and honestly when that happened and they made their run and that pretty much took us out of the game.”

Notables:

Brittany Fowler’s career-high 27 points were the second most this season by an A-State player behind only Jada Ford’s 30 scored against Northern Kentucky (Dec. 20). Fowler topped her previous career-high of 22 points scored against Louisiana-Lafayette early this season (Jan. 26).

Brittany Fowler’s career-high 7 three-point field goals made tied Meghan Lewis (at Troy, 2-19-11) for the fourth most in school history for a single game. The school record of 9 is held by Danielle Featherston (vs. Lamar, 1-22-94 and vs. UAB, 12-30-92).

A-State’s 13 three pointers tied the fourth most in school history, originally recorded against UAB on Nov. 28, 2003. The school record is 15, set twice against South Alabama on Feb. 28, 1998, and versus Morris Brown on Feb. 2, 2002.

Jada Ford scored in double figures for the eighth time this season. Her 18 points were the fifth most of her freshman campaign.

Lauren Bradshaw recorded a team-high 12 rebounds, which tied the most of her career (she also had 12 vs. Northern Kentucky on Dec. 20, 2016). She has now led the Red Wolves in rebounding 17 games this season.

Peyton Tennison scored a career-high nine points, topping her previous best of seven recorded at UT Arlington on Dec. 11, 2017.

Up Next:

Arkansas State will travel to Troy for a 5:15 p.m. start on Thursday, March 2.