Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed Saturday

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Two special needs athletes tied the knot on Saturday in front of a large group of family and friends. 

Bridget and Robert Jones say their love story began because of the organization. 

According to their parents, the couple has been together since 2010. 

"They had been friends for many years," said Bridget's mother Barbara Copeland.  

Copeland said the relationship began while they were at a national Special Olympics event. 

"When I got there and found them, they were holding hands," she said.  "They told me then they were together, and they've been together ever since."

The two plan to continue being involved in the organization that brought them together.

"It's our second family," said Robert's mother, Darla Jones. 

Many involved with the Special Olympics attended the wedding and the newlyweds said the day was wonderful. 

"We're happy now, we're husband and wife," Bridget said. 

