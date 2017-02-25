Man arrested after crashing into trucks, house

A man is facing several charges after police say he crashed into a home and several other vehicles Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Walnut Ridge Police Department received a 911 call about a car crash.

When Walnut Ridge and Hoxie officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles rammed into the side of a home.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey said 50-year-old William Ray Bobbitt crashed into the cars in the 100-block of Highland Drive.

Bobbitt and a woman reportedly had an argument before driving down Ridgeway at high speed. Kirksey said Bobbitt “couldn’t make the curve.”

He struck at 1999 Mazda pickup truck, which slid into the column of the house, under the carport.

He also hit a 1992 Ford F-150 pickup truck that Kirksey said “looped around” the house.

Police believe both trucks are totaled. There is no estimate yet for the damage caused to the home.

The homeowner was there at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Bobbitt is charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to chemical testing, and third-degree battery.

He is in custody at the Lawrence County Detention Center and set to be in court next week.

