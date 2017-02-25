Wild Game Dinner wowed guest speaker

Several men and boys learned how the outdoors connected with scripture on Saturday.

The Forest Home Church of the Nazarene held its 17th annual Wild Game Dinner.

At 5 p.m., guests came through the doors dressed for the occasion in camouflage.

The free event attracted people from all over. The church used the time to reach out to the community and share the gospel in a unique way.

“The thrust for the event is to present the gospel and let folks know that there is hope through Christ, and I do it through hunt speak,” said Steve Chapman, the event’s guest speaker.

Guests enjoyed a sermon and a dinner. Several hunters from across Northeast Arkansas donated the meat.

Chapman, an avid hunter, shared with the full house what he has learned out in the woods.

“I sing a lot of songs about hunting and fishing,” said Chapman. “Tonight I talked about the benefits of being a hunter and fisherman, for example how it helped me to better connect with my kids and how it actually made me a better husband. I talked about making the connection between the scripture and outdoors and the outdoors and scripture. It is a great way to learn character lessons.”

Chapman travels the country to speak at events similar to the Wild Game Dinner; he commended the church on their event efforts and said it was the best one he has attended.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android