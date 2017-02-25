Fraternity alumni start mentoring program for young men

On Saturday, a group of young men gathered for a mentoring program’s open house.

Some alumni of Kappa Alpha Psi met on Arkansas State University's campus hoping to give back.

They are reaching out to children between 7th and 12th grade with their Guide Right mentoring program.

At the open house, they spoke to the guests about what the program offers, which is tutoring, mentoring, and college prep among other things.

The director, Cornelious Moore, said each person gets a mentor who will act like a big brother figure.

"That's being someone that they can feel safe with, that they can talk too,” Moore said. “With that being said, all of our mentors, directors, and our advisers have to pass a background check, so there is accountability.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a part of the program can contact Moore at Jonesborokappaleague@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android