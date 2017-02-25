Technology program makes way to local library - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Technology program makes way to local library

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

If your kids are interested in technology, you might end up at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library once a month.

The library now offers a Saturday technology program for children.

It began in January and it will be held every fourth Saturday of the month.

"It's an opportunity for our families to interact with and enjoy technology they otherwise won't be able to necessarily experience on their own,” said Vivi Britton, a library employee.

Each month a different technology category is available for guests.

“This week we’re doing something called a Makey Makey, which lets you turn ordinary household objects into controllers for your computer, or video games, or whatever you want to do with it,” said Britton.

The technology program will last through April.

Britton said the program is similar to a Maker Space.

Anyone wishing to attend can visit the library on the fourth Saturday of the month at 11 a.m.

For more details about the program, call the library's office at 870-935-5133. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    1 killed in Blytheville accident, another killed in shooting

    1 killed in Blytheville accident, another killed in shooting

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:00:53 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:27 AM EDT2017-05-30 05:27:24 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Blytheville police have confirmed two people have died Monday night at two separate scenes.

    Blytheville police have confirmed two people have died Monday night at two separate scenes.

  • breaking

    Suspect named in Kennett shooting

    Suspect named in Kennett shooting

    Monday, May 29 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-29 18:51:21 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:38:53 GMT
    Braylon Johnson (Source: Kennett Police Department)Braylon Johnson (Source: Kennett Police Department)

    According to Detective John Higgins of the Kennett Police Department, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday on South Jackson Street. 

    According to Detective John Higgins of the Kennett Police Department, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday on South Jackson Street. 

  • Motorcyclists bring awareness to veterans cemetery

    Motorcyclists bring awareness to veterans cemetery

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 02:35:39 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:06:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The second annual Memorial Day Honor Ride was hosted Monday.

    The second annual Memorial Day Honor Ride was hosted Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly