Technology program makes way to local library

If your kids are interested in technology, you might end up at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library once a month.

The library now offers a Saturday technology program for children.

It began in January and it will be held every fourth Saturday of the month.

"It's an opportunity for our families to interact with and enjoy technology they otherwise won't be able to necessarily experience on their own,” said Vivi Britton, a library employee.

Each month a different technology category is available for guests.

“This week we’re doing something called a Makey Makey, which lets you turn ordinary household objects into controllers for your computer, or video games, or whatever you want to do with it,” said Britton.

The technology program will last through April.

Britton said the program is similar to a Maker Space.

Anyone wishing to attend can visit the library on the fourth Saturday of the month at 11 a.m.

For more details about the program, call the library's office at 870-935-5133.

