Child uninjured in double shooting

According to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, an infant escaped injury while two other people were shot Saturday.

Adams said police went to the area of Walls and Ruddle Streets around 7 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about gunshot victims. The victims were taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.

Adams said the victims - Bobbie Greene and Larry Jones, both of Caruthersville, Mo. - told police they went to Blytheville to buy a vehicle they saw on social media.

After going to the Clearlake Apartments to complete the deal, a suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting inside the vehicle, Adams said.

Greene was struck in the left arm while Jones was struck in the neck, Adams said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android