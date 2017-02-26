HB 1545 clears committee, on to senate for vote

House Bill 1545 cleared a House Committee on Friday, and it could bring changes in how child care facilities are regulated.

The bill seeks to take away the Arkansas Early Childhood Committee's ability to regulate child care facilities.

Republican Representative Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro is the bill's sponsor.

The bill calls for the Division of Child Care and Early Education of the Department of Human Services to independently promote rules concerning these facilities.

Some of the changes the bill seeks to regulate are CPR and first aid certification for staff members.

One woman says the bill makes her concerned about her granddaughter's safety.

"She just started daycare last week," said Brenda Williams.

Williams said she hopes regulations are not lowered in the future.

"When my kids were in daycare, I worried about them all the time," she said. "Nowadays they're supposed to be a lot better than they were 20 years ago."

The proposed bill will now make its way to the senate for another vote.

To view House Bill 1545, click here.

