Sunday night fire sends woman to hospital

A fire at an apartment complex on Dudley Street was caused by a furnace, the Jonesboro Fire Department said Monday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn, the furnace malfunctioned after a maintenance man turned it on. The fire is no longer being investigated and while a woman suffered from smoke inhalation, there were no other injuries reported.

Jonesboro fire crews went to the fire at an apartment complex Sunday night.

Crews worked to put out a fire in an apartment at 2420 Dudley Street.

Battalion Chief Jerry McCormick, with Jonesboro Fire Department, said the fire started in a vacant unit.

The one-level complex had two occupied units close by.

According to a Red Cross representative at the scene, one woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after suffering from smoke inhalation.

McCormick said there were no other injuries.

Fire officials have not determined what caused the fire, however, a maintenance man living at the complex described to a Region 8 News crew what he saw.

"We were testing the AC and the heat, when we turned it on, it just blew flames out from the gas heater, inside, out to the walls," Jamie Brown said. "It caught on fire, went up into the ceiling and it traveled within a matter of minutes. We called 911 seconds later."

McCormick said the residents at the apartment complex have been displaced due to damage.

