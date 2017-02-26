State basketball preview - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State basketball preview

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Boys: 

1A at Mount Ida High School

2/27 Rector vs. Dermott 

2/27 Ridgefield Christian vs. Shirley

2/28 Izard County vs. TBA 

3/1 Bay vs. Marvell 

2A at Quitman High School 

3/1 EPC vs. Foreman 

3/1 Marked Tree vs. England 

3/2 Earle vs. TBA 

3A at Bald Knob High School 

2/28 Riverside vs. KIPP Delta 

3/2 Manila vs. Lee 

3/2 Tuckerman vs. Marshall 

4A at Nashville High School 

3/1 Westside vs. Pottsville 

3/1 Trumann vs. Robinson 

3/2 Cave City vs. Subiaco Academy 

5A at Magnolia High School 

2/28 Nettleton vs. Greenbrier 

3/1 GCT vs. Harrison 

3/1 Blytheville vs. Morrilton 

3/1 Forrest City vs. Maumelle 

6A at Lake Hamilton High School 

3/1 Marion vs. Sheridan 

3/2 West Memphis vs. TBA 

3/3 Jonesboro vs. TBA 

Girls:

1A at Mount Ida High School 

2/27 Bay vs. Bradley 

2/27 Maynard vs. Wonderview

3/1 Izard County v.s Mt. Vernon-Enola

2A at Quitman High School 

3/2 Earle vs. TBA 

3/2 Pangburn vs. Blevins 

3/3 Marmaduke vs. TBA 

3A at Bald Knob High School  

2/28 Hoxie vs. Harding Academy 

2/28 Osceola vs. Rose Bud 

3/2 Bald Knob vs. Mountain View 

4A at Nashville High School 

3/3 Pocahontas vs. TBA 

5A at Magnolia High School 

2/28 Nettleton vs. Clarksville 

3/1 Valley View vs. Alma 

3/1 Batesville vs. Farmington 

3/1 Paragould vs. Harrison 

6A at Lake Hamilton High School

3/1 West Memphis vs. Greenwood 

3/2 Jonesboro vs. TBA 

3/3 Marion vs. TBA

