State basketball preview

Boys:
1A at Mount Ida High School
2/27 Rector vs. Dermott
2/27 Ridgefield Christian vs. Shirley
2/28 Izard County vs. TBA
3/1 Bay vs. Marvell
2A at Quitman High School
3/1 EPC vs. Foreman
3/1 Marked Tree vs. England
3/2 Earle vs. TBA
3A at Bald Knob High School
2/28 Riverside vs. KIPP Delta
3/2 Manila vs. Lee
3/2 Tuckerman vs. Marshall
4A at Nashville High School
3/1 Westside vs. Pottsville
3/1 Trumann vs. Robinson
3/2 Cave City vs. Subiaco Academy
5A at Magnolia High School
2/28 Nettleton vs. Greenbrier
3/1 GCT vs. Harrison
3/1 Blytheville vs. Morrilton
3/1 Forrest City vs. Maumelle
6A at Lake Hamilton High School
3/1 Marion vs. Sheridan
3/2 West Memphis vs. TBA
3/3 Jonesboro vs. TBA
Girls:
1A at Mount Ida High School
2/27 Bay vs. Bradley
2/27 Maynard vs. Wonderview
3/1 Izard County v.s Mt. Vernon-Enola
2A at Quitman High School
3/2 Earle vs. TBA
3/2 Pangburn vs. Blevins
3/3 Marmaduke vs. TBA
3A at Bald Knob High School
2/28 Hoxie vs. Harding Academy
2/28 Osceola vs. Rose Bud
3/2 Bald Knob vs. Mountain View
4A at Nashville High School
3/3 Pocahontas vs. TBA
5A at Magnolia High School
2/28 Nettleton vs. Clarksville
3/1 Valley View vs. Alma
3/1 Batesville vs. Farmington
3/1 Paragould vs. Harrison
6A at Lake Hamilton High School
3/1 West Memphis vs. Greenwood
3/2 Jonesboro vs. TBA
3/3 Marion vs. TBA
