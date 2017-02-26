State basketball preview

Boys:

1A at Mount Ida High School

2/27 Rector vs. Dermott

2/27 Ridgefield Christian vs. Shirley

2/28 Izard County vs. TBA

3/1 Bay vs. Marvell

2A at Quitman High School

3/1 EPC vs. Foreman

3/1 Marked Tree vs. England

3/2 Earle vs. TBA

3A at Bald Knob High School

2/28 Riverside vs. KIPP Delta

3/2 Manila vs. Lee

3/2 Tuckerman vs. Marshall

4A at Nashville High School

3/1 Westside vs. Pottsville

3/1 Trumann vs. Robinson

3/2 Cave City vs. Subiaco Academy

5A at Magnolia High School

2/28 Nettleton vs. Greenbrier

3/1 GCT vs. Harrison

3/1 Blytheville vs. Morrilton

3/1 Forrest City vs. Maumelle

6A at Lake Hamilton High School

3/1 Marion vs. Sheridan

3/2 West Memphis vs. TBA

3/3 Jonesboro vs. TBA

Girls:

1A at Mount Ida High School

2/27 Bay vs. Bradley

2/27 Maynard vs. Wonderview

3/1 Izard County v.s Mt. Vernon-Enola

2A at Quitman High School

3/2 Earle vs. TBA

3/2 Pangburn vs. Blevins

3/3 Marmaduke vs. TBA

3A at Bald Knob High School

2/28 Hoxie vs. Harding Academy

2/28 Osceola vs. Rose Bud

3/2 Bald Knob vs. Mountain View

4A at Nashville High School

3/3 Pocahontas vs. TBA

5A at Magnolia High School

2/28 Nettleton vs. Clarksville

3/1 Valley View vs. Alma

3/1 Batesville vs. Farmington

3/1 Paragould vs. Harrison

6A at Lake Hamilton High School

3/1 West Memphis vs. Greenwood

3/2 Jonesboro vs. TBA

3/3 Marion vs. TBA

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android