Expo helps brides plan their big day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Many anxious brides-to-be spent their Sunday on the A-State campus.

The Steiner Event Group hosted their Spring Bridal Expo at the Cooper Alumni Center.

Several vendors set up shop with flowers and gowns to view. Some vendors had honeymoon packages also.

Future brides and grooms had an opportunity to win door prizes and giveaways for their big days.

Rick Steiner, owner of the Steiner Event Group, said the day was a success and they will be back soon.

"It's been great,” Steiner said. “We do this twice a year each fall and spring so this is our sixth year so, we're very pleased to have it and we always host it at the Cooper Alumni Center because we like the venue. We try to keep it in an upscale environment, and we love our vendors and we love the attendees."

The fall bridal expo will be held on Sept. 24 and tickets for that expo will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 27, on the event group's website.

