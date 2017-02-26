Man arrested after pursuit, crash involving sheriff's deputy

Police arrested one man after a high-speed chase and crash Sunday night involving a sheriff's deputy in Jackson County.

According to Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford, the chase started in Newport just after 9 p.m.

An officer with Newport police attempted to do a traffic stop on a silver Dodge truck after seeing it had expired tags.

The driver, later identified as Joshua Allen Lane, 25, of Bald Knob, accelerated and a pursuit began on Arkansas Highway 367/Malcolm Ave.

The truck continued over the White River Bridge into Independence County. Police lost sight of it around the Oil Trough area and officers discontinued the pursuit.

Minutes later, a trooper with Arkansas State Police found the truck coming back into Newport.

The pursuit ended after the truck crashed into a Jackson County Sheriff's Department vehicle and a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Malcolm Ave. and State St.

A sheriff's deputy and two people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital, treated, and released with minor injuries.

Lane and one passenger ran from the truck but were quickly apprehended, according to Weatherford.

Two passengers in the truck told police they asked Lane to stop and let them out, but they said he refused.

It was found that Lane is currently on parole. During a search of the truck, an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found, Weatherford said.

Felony charges Lane is expected to face include:

Fleeing in a vehicle

False imprisonment second degree (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated assault (three counts)

Criminal mischief second degree

Lane is in the Jackson County Detention Center and expected to appear in district court Monday.

