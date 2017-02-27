Fast food restaurant damaged, no injuries reported in shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fast food restaurant damaged, no injuries reported in shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

No injuries were reported, but a Jonesboro fast food restaurant sustained damage after a reported shooting.

The Jonesboro Police Department arrived at the McDonald's, 2124 Red Wolf Blvd, after the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. 

Two windows were shattered by bullets "likely fired from a passing vehicle," according to the Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes.

Shell casings were reportedly found on Sun Ave. 

Sgt. Rodney Smith with JPD says no injuries were reported and he does not believe it was a robbery.

After closing for the initial investigation and clean up, the McDonald's reopened later Monday morning.

Holmes states detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may contact detectives at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

