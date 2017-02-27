Taco Bell to open in Corning

A city in Clay County is soon to welcome a new fast food chain.

According to Mayor Rob Young, Taco Bell is opening in Corning.

Young said it will be located across the street from Sonic, 203 N. Missouri Ave.

The City of Corning has worked several months to bring the new business to town.

Young said Taco Bell will add 40 new jobs to the community.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the new location off North Missouri Avenue.

Construction is expected to take two to three months.

