Fatal house fire under investigation

An early morning fire in Batesville that left one person dead is under investigation.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the fire started around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Gap Road.

One person died in the fire. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification.

The home, according to Cockrill, is a “total loss.”

At this time, investigators don’t know what started the fire. Although, Cockrill said it appears “accidental.”

Arkansas State Police are assisting the Batesville fire and police departments in the investigation.

