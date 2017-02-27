Highway closing temporarily for dam work

One lane of Highway 177 across Norfork Lake will temporarily close while crews perform maintenance work on the dam.

Between Tuesday and Friday, March 7-10, workers will conduct maintenance on the dam’s tainter gates.

Anyone traveling in this area should expect delays and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews.

The Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regrets any inconvenience and asks for public cooperation during the closure.

