Burglar breaks into several medical offices, steals keys and cash

Someone apparently doctored with the doors of several offices inside a Jonesboro medical building and stole thousands of dollars in cash and checks.

An employee with the Children’s Clinic, 800 S. Church, reported the burglary Saturday evening.

She said someone entered the janitorial closet and pried open a lock box holding the keys to several of the building’s office suites.

According to the initial incident report, the thief stole the keys to Associated Radiologists and Le Bonheur Children’s Clinic on the first floor, as well as the keys to Suites 203 and 204 on the second floor. The suspect also stole all of the keys to the third-floor offices.

The only keys not taken belonged to the fourth floor, she said.

Officer Scott West checked each floor, noticing several doors had pry marks, but he said all of the doors were secure.

At that time, the complainant said it didn’t appear that anything had been taken.

However, on Monday she contacted police to say someone entered the fourth-floor Children’s Clinic office and stole $1,694.35 in cash; $331.89 in customer checks; and three American Express gift cards valued at $1,500.

A St. Bernards employee also reported someone pried open the lobby door to a second-floor office and stole $80 from petty cash.

There are no suspects at this time.

