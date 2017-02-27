RSI moving to new downtown Jonesboro location

A downtown Jonesboro business is packing up and moving. But, it’s not going very far.

Rural Sourcing, Inc. announced Monday it is moving its offices from 200 S. Main to 411 Union St.

A fire severely damaged the Union Street building in 2015. Since then, the structure, which was built in the 1900s, has undergone extensive rebuilding and renovations.

“We’re excited about the restoration of the building and the opportunities it affords us to grow and invest in our Jonesboro location,” said Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer for RSI. “We look forward to customizing this space to create a fun, Googlesque environment that our colleagues are proud to share with our clients and community.”

Described as a “leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services,” RSI was founded in 2004 in Jonesboro, home of its first software development center. Since then, it has opened centers in Augusta, GA; Mobile, AL; and Albuquerque, NM.

