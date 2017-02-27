RSI moving to new downtown Jonesboro location - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

RSI moving to new downtown Jonesboro location

(Source: Rural Sourcing, Inc.) (Source: Rural Sourcing, Inc.)
Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer (Source: Rural Sourcing, Inc.) Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer (Source: Rural Sourcing, Inc.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A downtown Jonesboro business is packing up and moving. But, it’s not going very far.

Rural Sourcing, Inc. announced Monday it is moving its offices from 200 S. Main to 411 Union St.

A fire severely damaged the Union Street building in 2015. Since then, the structure, which was built in the 1900s, has undergone extensive rebuilding and renovations.

“We’re excited about the restoration of the building and the opportunities it affords us to grow and invest in our Jonesboro location,” said Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer for RSI. “We look forward to customizing this space to create a fun, Googlesque environment that our colleagues are proud to share with our clients and community.”

Described as a “leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services,” RSI was founded in 2004 in Jonesboro, home of its first software development center. Since then, it has opened centers in Augusta, GA; Mobile, AL; and Albuquerque, NM.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Deputy honored for assisting hospital shooting

    Deputy honored for assisting hospital shooting

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:43:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:32:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A Cross County Deputy is being honored for responding immediately to a shooting incident that happened at a hospital in Wynne.

    A Cross County Deputy is being honored for responding immediately to a shooting incident that happened at a hospital in Wynne.

  • Driver charged in deadly crash with bicyclist

    Driver charged in deadly crash with bicyclist

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:48:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:25:51 GMT

    Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington tells Region 8 News a woman has been charged in the death of a bicyclist from a crash nearly one year ago.

    Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington tells Region 8 News a woman has been charged in the death of a bicyclist from a crash nearly one year ago.

  • Shooting suspect extradited back to Arkansas

    Shooting suspect extradited back to Arkansas

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:16:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A man accused of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act is now back in the Natural State, police said Wednesday.

    A man accused of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act is now back in the Natural State, police said Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly