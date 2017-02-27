Mayor: police sirens to be used in case of tornado warning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mayor: police sirens to be used in case of tornado warning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A local mayor doesn't want residents to be surprised if they hear police sirens instead of a tornado siren in case of bad weather this week.

Newport Mayor David Stewart stated on Facebook there is only one tornado siren working in the city at the moment. The others will be fixed but not by Tuesday, Stewart added.

Since there is a chance of strong storms Tuesday, the mayor said police car sirens would be used to notify the public if the city comes under at tornado warning.

Also, the safe room on Pecan St. will be open to the public, according to Stewart.

