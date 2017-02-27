Former substitute teacher appears in court on rape charges again - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former substitute teacher appears in court on rape charges again

Latasha Kay Schoolfield (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Latasha Kay Schoolfield (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A woman acquitted of raping a 13-year-old boy now faces four more charges of the same crime.

Craighead County District Court Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Latasha Kay Schoolfield, 32, of Caraway, with four counts of rape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Schoolfield admitted to detectives she had sex with the boy at the Motel 6 in Jonesboro and four times at his home in Caraway.

Sheriff’s investigators requested a bond of $5,000, but Fowler released Schoolfield on her own recognizance.

If convicted, Schoolfield could face 10-40 years or life in prison on each count. She is due in circuit court on March 6.

