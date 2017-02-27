Man charged with raping friend's daughter

A southeast Missouri man faces statutory rape charges after police say he had sex with a family friend’s daughter.

New Madrid County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dennis Gamblin, 29, of Portageville on suspicion of statutory rape and sodomy.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 14-year-old victim said she called Gamblin to pick her up at the Dollar Store in Malden.

He then drove her to a house in Portageville where they began to kiss, then engaged in oral sex and intercourse.

The girl told investigators Gamblin was friends with her mother and they had known each other for a “long time.”

During an interview with detectives, Gamblin reportedly admitted to the acts.

