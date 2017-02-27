Man wanted by Marshals and deputies arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man wanted by Marshals and deputies arrested

Michael Jones (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office) Michael Jones (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man being sought by several law enforcement agencies has been arrested.

According to the Ash Flat Police Department's Facebook page, Michael Jones is in custody.

According to the Sharp County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Feb. 24, officers with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections were driving through Poughkeepsie when they noticed Jones changing a flat tire at an abandoned home. 

The officers knew Jones was wanted on multiple warrants and was actively being searched for by the U.S. Marshal's Service. 

When the officers stopped, Jones took off and was able to avoid capture. 

Officers from the Sharp County Sheriff's Office, Third Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, and help from the Arkansas Air National Guard, searched for Jones. 

A search of the vehicle he abandoned turned up several stolen items, and drug and drug paraphernalia according to a press release by the Sharp County Sheriff. 

