Volunteers needed for emergency services

Volunteers needed for emergency services

Caraway water tower (Source: KAIT) Caraway water tower (Source: KAIT)
Lynn Haag (Source: KAIT) Lynn Haag (Source: KAIT)
CARAWAY, AR

A Craighead County town is in need of volunteers for their ambulance service. 

Lynn Haag of Caraway once worked for the volunteer ambulance company in town. He said Monday that it is important that people volunteer and step up to help do the job. 

"Probably, 10 to 15 people that survived because we had the ambulance service. A couple of times, we even went into Memphis with our patients. So it was a needed service and is a needed service," Haag said.

People have had their lives saved having an ambulance service in Caraway, Haag said, in spite of the town far away from other ambulance services. 

If you are interested in becoming a Caraway volunteer EMS member, you can call Caraway City Hall at (870) 482-3716.

